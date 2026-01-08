New The Witcher 3 DLC rumors heat up as one analyst says they're "100% certain" CD Projekt Red "will release significant new content" in 2026, possibly made by The Witcher 1 remakers

An interlude to The Witcher 4? Or something else?

Whispers of a possible The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC are sounding more like loud grumbles as the weeks drag on, especially now that one of the rumor's originators has doubled down on their claim that the decade-old RPG will be getting a swan song expansion of sorts.

Polish games insider Borys Nieśpielak has been talking about an upcoming The Witcher 3 expansion for months, citing several independent sources. And Eurogamer has now contacted the rumor's other prognosticator, Noble Securities analyst Mateusz Chrzanowski, who told the publication they're "100% certain" CD Projekt Red "will release significant new content this year."