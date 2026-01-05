"Absolute idiocy" killed The Witcher game that never was, OG dev says, but he's happy CD Projekt Red landed the series in the end: "I love what they've done"

News
By published

Even the man who coined the English title for the series agrees "they've done a much better game"

The Witcher 3
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Before CD Projekt Red got its hands on The Witcher license for its beloved series of games, the books were being adapted by fellow Polish developer Metropolis Software. However, the studio's founder – who coined 'The Witcher' name for series author Andrzej Sapkowski – is glad he didn't challenge CD Projekt when it started making its own game.

Speaking to GAMINGbible, Metropolis co-founder Adrian Chmielarz explains that "I knew Andrzej Sapkowski from the sort of sci-fi and fantasy fandom conventions," adding: "I just called him one day and said, 'look, I would love to make a game based on your short stories.'"