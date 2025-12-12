"Oh my god, I can have a car in the game now": CD Projekt Red devs were thrilled at the "novelty" of modern tech after moving from Witcher to Cyberpunk 2077

News
By published

Don't take your cars or phones for granted, folks

Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 update screenshot of V sitting in a car while auto-drive is on, and their hands aren&#039;t touching the steering wheel
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Unsurprisingly, CD Projekt Red had to pull off a total 180 when it announced it would be working on Cyberpunk 2077 back in 2012. Up to that point, the studio was mostly known for its work on The Witcher series, which followed a monster hunter in a distinctly European take on medieval fantasy. Designing a world in a completely different genre, it turns out, is a very different experience.

In an in-depth interview for The Gamer, Cyberpunk 2077's lead quest designer Pawel Sasko told the outlet that development on back-to-back Witcher titles had left the team in a pretty comfortable spot with the series and the feeling of making a fantasy world. However, the "novelty" of making a whole new world with new tools was "just exciting."

As Sasko points out, "In the Witcher world, it's so difficult to give you a quest as a player. You always have to have someone that you met, or you found something, or there is a messenger that keeps running your way and you bump into them." That sounds…quite exhausting to design around if I'm being honest, but it was CD Projekt Red's bread and butter by the time that the studio had begun developing Cyberpunk 2077.

The Witcher 4 isn't just hiring Baldur's Gate 3 talent – CD Projekt Red is still expanding to "strengthen" its team, with various job openings for the RPG as well as Cyberpunk 2

Moises Taveras
Moises Taveras
Contributor

Moises is a born-and-raised New Yorker who's rarely obnoxious about it. He first aspired to do games media almost 20 years ago while looking up reviews of Super Mario Galaxy and still can't believe he's doing it sometimes. Ask him about Hollow Knight, he dares you.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.