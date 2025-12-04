The Witcher 4 isn't just hiring Baldur's Gate 3 talent – CD Projekt Red is still expanding to "strengthen" its team, with various job openings for the RPG as well as Cyberpunk 2

As work on The Witcher 4 continues to press on, CD Projekt Red welcomes new developers from Baldur's Gate 3 and beyond – something they're apparently not done doing just yet, as fresh job listings circulate online.

Two days ago, former Baldur's Gate 3 developer Felix Pedulla joined CD Projekt Red as the team's newest senior cinematic designer – a good sign of some beautiful cinematics to come, if you ask me, considering Pedulla's six years at Larian Studios. The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2 dev isn't finished hiring, however, as a recent post highlights that it's "looking for talented folks to strengthen our team," with plenty of roles to go around.

They list a few: video team director, game capture lead, lead VFX artist, senior VFX artist, and a specialist or senior narrative designer for an "open world" – not just any open world. A quick look at the official CD Projekt Red "Open Positions" page on its website shows that the role is specifically for The Witcher 4. Considering that the game has already been underway for a little while now, this begs the question… just how big is it?

We’re looking for talented folks to strengthen our team in Warsaw!Check out the open roles:🎮 Director of Business Systems Development🎮 Video Team Director, RED Creative Services🎮 Game Capture Lead🎮 Lead VFX Artist🎮 Senior VFX Artist🎮 Specialist/Senior Narrative… pic.twitter.com/Xcn5JbLfuYDecember 3, 2025

Massive, I'd say – and there are more open positions, too, than CD Projekt Red mentions in its post… a plethora, even. They span Poland, the United States, and Canada, with jobs going for The Witcher 4, Cyberpunk 2, and even the mysterious codenamed Project Sirius, another Witcher title that the team says will "differ from past productions" it's worked on. The roles pertain to pretty much all the upcoming CD Projekt Red games right now.

It's hard not to get excited over it all, and while CD Projekt Red has said it "won't be bringing any new content" to this year's Game Awards event, I'd wager The Witcher 4 is coming along just fine. Between that and the behemoth Cyberpunk sequel – arguably two of the biggest new games in the works right now – the RPG masterminds have plenty on their plate to tackle, and really, there's no team more suited to do so.

