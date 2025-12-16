"My stories rarely have happy endings": The Witcher 4 story director says Cyberpunk 2077 showcases his love of "inevitable mistakes" and "character flaws"

Ciri in The Witcher 4
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The Witcher 4 story director and Cyberpunk 2077 lead writer Tomasz Marchewka loves writing flawed characters, and that's one of the reasons why most of his stories don't have happy endings. He thinks "exploring the darker side of human nature" is "exciting," leading us to wonder what this means for the long-awaited next entry to the RPG.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Marchewka explains his philosophy when it comes to writing characters as he discussed his process when working on Cyberpunk 2077. "My favorite part to explore as a writer, whether it's writing for games or comic books or anything else, are the flaws of the character," Marchewka says. "I like to explore character flaws. I love inevitable mistakes, and I love seeing where it takes the character."