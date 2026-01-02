New The Witcher 3 expansion rumored for 2026 launch, weeks after CD Projekt Red mysteriously said "hinted" content "may see release in the coming year"

What content might that be, CDPR?

Ciri in The Witcher 3
Rekindling rumors of 10-year-old RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt receiving a new expansion here in the year 2026, a reputable Polish leaker suggests creator CD Projekt Red may have hinted at the possibility itself.

As Eurogamer reports, Polish games insider Borys Nieśpielak has claimed for many months that The Witcher 3 is due for a surprise swan song expansion. Pressed on the claim after it failed to materialize in 2025, Nieśpielak tells Eurogamer that "several" independent sources had verified the expansion report.

Nieśpielak, meanwhile, points to a recent financial report from CDPR, reckoning that a seemingly innocuous comment from joint CEO Michał Nowakowski actually lends credence to this supposed expansion.