New The Witcher 3 expansion rumored for 2026 launch, weeks after CD Projekt Red mysteriously said "hinted" content "may see release in the coming year"

Rekindling rumors of 10-year-old RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt receiving a new expansion here in the year 2026, a reputable Polish leaker suggests creator CD Projekt Red may have hinted at the possibility itself.

As Eurogamer reports, Polish games insider Borys Nieśpielak has claimed for many months that The Witcher 3 is due for a surprise swan song expansion. Pressed on the claim after it failed to materialize in 2025, Nieśpielak tells Eurogamer that "several" independent sources had verified the expansion report.

This expansion was said to be in the works at Fool's Theory, the studio behind the upcoming The Witcher remake. If it is real, we can reasonably assume it wouldn't be on the level of sterling Witcher 3 DLC Blood and Wine, but rather a more appetizer-like bit of fan service. Fool's Theory has a lot in its plate, after all.

Last month, Polish analyst Mateusz Chrzanowski of Noble Securities reasoned (via machine translation) that this expansion would serve as a bridge toward The Witcher 4, which stars new protagonist Ciri, and may arrive around May 2026.

Nieśpielak, meanwhile, points to a recent financial report from CDPR, reckoning that a seemingly innocuous comment from joint CEO Michał Nowakowski actually lends credence to this supposed expansion.

"Given our current progress, there is a chance that new content hinted upon in recent calls and reports may see release in the coming year, having an impact on our results and increasing the likelihood of achieving the earnings condition for the first stage of the incentive program," Nowakowski said, per CDPR's transcript of the company's November investor conference.

You'll notice that Nowakowski did not upend the call by jumping on a desk and shouting, "The Witcher 3 expansion coming in 2026." What we have here is a classic cocktail of rumors and hearsay, but it isn't coming from nowhere, and you don't have to squint too hard to see these comments from CDPR as a bit of a knowing wink. This apparent mystery content could be plenty of other, more probable things, certainly, but stranger things have happened. And CDPR is nothing if not a studio that can't resist one more update.

