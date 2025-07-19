Cyberpunk 2077 fans took CDPR's 'pay attention Reddit' diss seriously, immediately coming up with a theory that patch 2.3 is hiding a clue for yet another final update in plain sight

Cyberpunk 2077 's patch 2.3 is supposedly the last update the game will get, but CD Projekt Red has been saying that for a few updates now. So, naturally, people have gotten to work sniffing out any clues as to what might be coming in the game's future, and some eagle-eyed fans on Reddit think they have the answer: a casino that was supposedly due to be in the game but was cut before launch.

New billboards added in patch 2.3 display advertisements for a casino, featuring images of cards and casino chips, along with the phrases "join the game" and "every Saturday big win." This has led people to believe that a casino will be coming to the game, possibly in the next patch or maybe even Cyberpunk 2.

The North Oak Casino & Country Club is located in the Westbrook district, and it was everyone's first guess. It's supposed to be accessible by AV, but since we don't have those in the game and the one tunnel that leads to it is closed, we can't get there. You can see it, but you can't get there and gamble.

It's looking like you still won't be able to get there, though, because the original poster tweets : "Someone on Reddit found the files! These are for the Pacifica Casino, not the Casino already in the game which is North Oak Casino & Country Club." Good job, Reddit, now maybe the devs won't be disappointed in you .

Since the Phantom Liberty DLC , Pacifica has been continually expanded, fleshing out the home of the Voodoo boys and making it a more interesting neighborhood to explore. A casino would certainly get me spending a lot more time there.

Night City is supposed to be a place where every vice and impulse can be indulged, so adding a casino makes a lot of sense lore-wise. I'm pretty good at poker, so I wouldn't mind trying to get my V onto the high-rollers table.

Until then, though, you can still enjoy all that patch 2.3 has to offer, such as new cars, an automatic driving mode inspired by chill YouTube videos , and improved frame rates on the PS5 Pro .

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors