CD Projekt co-founder buys back GOG, promises The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2 will still launch on the PC storefront

CD Projekt has sold its PC gaming storefront GOG back to Michal Kicinski, the original co-founder behind the digital store and the iconic RPG developer.

While Michal Kicinski founded the Polish company in the 1990s, GOG didn't come about until 2008 with the mission statement of helping people find, buy, and play older games free of DRM. The distribution service now often also covers new, big-budget games, while also getting fans involved in restoring and preserving classics like, most recently, Dino Crisis.

In its announcement blog, GOG says the acquisition won't change much and the storefront will continue with business as usual. GOG promises that it'll remain a DRM-free platform, GOG Galaxy will remain optional, and its mission statement is staying intact.

"Making Games Live Forever. We'll keep games playable over time, revive classics properly, and stick to gamer-friendly policies," the blog said.

Finally, all of the upcoming CD Projekt Red games will still launch on GOG whenever the time comes. That includes The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2 since GOG says it's apparently continuing its "close cooperation with CD Projekt."

"If you're a GOG Patron, or you donate to support the Preservation Program, those funds stay within GOG," an FAQ page explains. "GOG will remain independent in its operations. We will continue building a platform that’s ethical, non-predatory, and made to last, while helping indie developers reach the world. We're also committed to giving the community a stronger voice, with new initiatives planned for 2026."

