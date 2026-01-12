14 years after Witcher 2 publisher Bandai Namco sued CD Projekt for cutting DRM, ex-studio head and new GOG owner doubles down on anti-DRM stance: "Most corporate people, they make plain stupid decisions"

GOG is under new(ish) ownership, as CD Projekt co-founder Michał Kiciński has bought back the digital PC game store from his old company. While there's a change in management, it seems there won't be a change in philosophy, as Kiciński insists the platform's anti-DRM policy isn't changing on his watch.

"This is a core value of GOG, and there's no signs that it might die in any visible future," Kiciński tells GamesIndustry.biz. "This is not only an ethical value, but it's also very pragmatic. It helps people to enjoy games no matter what happens with the software provided by the platform or what internet connection they have."

Kiciński criticizes the kind of game-buying experience "where you pay full price, but your rights are more as somebody who rents the game." When you buy a digital game, you're technically just buying a license to use that game – a license that can be revoked at any time. Technically that's also true of anything you buy from GOG, but since the platform offers DRM-free installers that you can save as backups, your ability to install a given title can never be completely revoked.