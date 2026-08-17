No, it's not Towelie - but this South Park x SteelSeries mouse pad is nearly half price until midnight

When SteelSeries dropped its South Park collab earlier this year, I knew I had to get that Towelie mouse pad on my desk some way or another. It wasn't just everyone's favorite "worst character ever" on show here, though, the collection also featured all four boys lined up on the same QcK (L) mouse pad. If you're more interested in the hijinks of our main characters than their troubling towel pal, Woot has the deal for you.
As part of its Summer of Gaming Sale, the brand has added an additional 20% discount to its current inventory of discounts and savings. For the next 15 hours, you can score the South Park '4 Boys' mousepad for just $15.99, nearly half of its original $29.99 MSRP. The pad already has a $19.99 sale price on its listing page, but promo code GAMER20 (applied at checkout) will provide the full $14 saving.
This offer won't last forever, though. Woot has stated that its additional savings will run until 11:58pm CT on August 17, which gives us only a little time left to secure the goods. It's worth noting that each promo code is one-use-per-customer, though, so it might be worth seeing what else is on sale before you commit to Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny. You're clear here, but if you do your own deal hunting, just keep in mind you can only claim up to $40 worth of value off that code as well.
What's underneath that bright South Park print? The SteelSeries QcK mouse pad is one of the top picks across the market. It's a simple mat, dropping the LED lighting, wireless charging, and USB passthrough of more expensive options. Instead, it provides a smooth micro-woven cloth upper with a non-slip rubber base underneath to keep everything firmly in place.
The South Park collection is only available in a Large size, which measures in at 450mm x 400mm x 2mm, giving you plenty of swiping space. Just be careful if you're also running a larger full-sized gaming keyboard on a smaller desk. There could be some overlap there.
Only have eyes for Towelie? The original collection is still up for grabs at SteelSeries' own site, though you're back to paying the $29.99 MSRP for the blue wonder. If you're splashing out on a full South Park setup, you'll also find the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 headset in full towel regalia for $159.99 as well.
- See the full Summer of Gaming Sale at Woot
We're also rounding up the best gaming mice to run on your new pad, as well as the best gaming keyboards and the best gaming headsets for even more upgrades.