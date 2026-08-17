Woot's Summer of Gaming Sale only runs for another 15 hours but includes record-breaking discounts across PS5, Switch, and more

Woot has just launched its Summer of Gaming Sale, and this year's offers are hitting everything from Nintendo Switch games and accessories to some of the best PS5 controllers and headsets we've tested so far. And they're hitting them hard. That's because not only are top gadgets seeing some of their heaviest discounts to date here, but you can also scoop up an additional 20% off with promo code GAMER20 at checkout.

That's turning some of the offers I've come to recognize as particularly valuable from Woot into true record breakers. Take the Razer Raiju V3 Pro, for example. That's a top controller that launched last year at $219.99. If you're lucky you'll find that one on sale for about $130 (though I've only seen that previous record once in the past). With today's promo code included, you're scooping it up for just $87.99 at Woot.

It's not just high-end gadgets getting the same treatment here, though. The cheaper Razer Kraken V4 X, in that swish Cinnamoroll outfit is usually found for $109.99. With Woot's on-page discount and that promo code taken into account you're getting it for $31.99 this week.

There are a few restrictions on Woot's Summer of Gaming sale. Each customer can only use that magic code once, and savings (from the code alone) won't exceed $40. Still, with so much already on sale here, it's pretty easy to secure yourself a bargain. Just be sure to do so soon - this sale only runs for another 15 hours. I've rounded up all the best offers on the tech we actually recommend every day just below.

Today's best deals in Woot's Summer of Gaming sale

When does Woot's Summer of Gaming Sale end? This year's discounts will only run for another 15 hours (at the time of writing), or until it's sold out. Considering I'm already seeing a number of PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC accessories already off the shelves there isn't too much time left.

What is Woot? Woot is an online retailer that seems to specialize in providing the discounts nobody else can quite match. It keeps its stock rotational, and there's no search functionality, but you'll find big-name brands like Razer, SteelSeries, and 8BitDo regularly popping up here. It's an Amazon-owned company as well, which means you've got a little more trust to work with, but also keeps your speedy Prime shipping intact as well.

See the full Summer of Gaming sale at Woot

For some discounts more console-shaped, take a look at the best PS5 bundle deals and the latest cheap Nintendo Switch bundle deals.