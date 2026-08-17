Woot's Summer of Gaming Sale only runs for another 15 hours but includes record-breaking discounts across PS5, Switch, and more

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Some of the best prices I've seen all year

PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC gaming accessories on an orange background with big savings badge
(Image credit: Future)

Woot has just launched its Summer of Gaming Sale, and this year's offers are hitting everything from Nintendo Switch games and accessories to some of the best PS5 controllers and headsets we've tested so far. And they're hitting them hard. That's because not only are top gadgets seeing some of their heaviest discounts to date here, but you can also scoop up an additional 20% off with promo code GAMER20 at checkout.

That's turning some of the offers I've come to recognize as particularly valuable from Woot into true record breakers. Take the Razer Raiju V3 Pro, for example. That's a top controller that launched last year at $219.99. If you're lucky you'll find that one on sale for about $130 (though I've only seen that previous record once in the past). With today's promo code included, you're scooping it up for just $87.99 at Woot.

It's not just high-end gadgets getting the same treatment here, though. The cheaper Razer Kraken V4 X, in that swish Cinnamoroll outfit is usually found for $109.99. With Woot's on-page discount and that promo code taken into account you're getting it for $31.99 this week.

There are a few restrictions on Woot's Summer of Gaming sale. Each customer can only use that magic code once, and savings (from the code alone) won't exceed $40. Still, with so much already on sale here, it's pretty easy to secure yourself a bargain. Just be sure to do so soon - this sale only runs for another 15 hours. I've rounded up all the best offers on the tech we actually recommend every day just below.

Today's best deals in Woot's Summer of Gaming sale

SteelSeries QcK Mouse Pad (South Park)
Save $14
SteelSeries QcK Mouse Pad (South Park): was $29.99 now $15.99 at Woot!

While it's not the Towelie mouse pad I originally fell in love with, the South Park boys can show up right on your desk for nearly half price here. A $10 discount on the page gets us most of the way there, and then that promo code takes things down to $15.99 at checkout.

Read more: SteelSeries' South Park collab is live

Price check: $29.99 at SteelSeries

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CRKD Nitro Deck
Switch 1 only
Save $32
CRKD Nitro Deck: was $59.99 now $27.99 at Woot!

The original Nitro Deck is only going to be enjoyed by those with an original Switch console, but it's still at its lowest ever price at Woot right now. The cradle-style controller was lauded as one of the best back in its day, but even now it generally only ever hits $39.99 when on sale.

Read more: CRKD Nitro Deck review

Price check: $39.99 at Amazon

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Razer Kraken V4 X, Cinnamoroll Edition
Save $78
Razer Kraken V4 X, Cinnamoroll Edition: was $109.99 now $31.99 at Woot!

Razer's special edition Cinnamoroll Kraken V4 X is also taking part in Woot's summer gaming deals. That was a $109.99 headset at launch, but a hefty 64% saving takes us down to $39.99 on the page itself and that promo code will snip things down to $31.99 as well.

Read more: Razer's new cute Cinnamoroll headset is available to pre-order

Price check: $97.97 at Amazon

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8BitDo Ultimate 2
Save $34
8BitDo Ultimate 2: was $69.99 now $35.99 at Woot!

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is one of our favorite Nintendo Switch 2 controllers, and its $69.99 MSRP has given way to a brand new record-low $35.99 in Woot's latest sale. That comes from a discount down to $44.99 on the listing, but adding that promo code at checkout will take another $9 off as well.

Read more: 8BitDo Ultimate 2 review

Price check: $69.99 at Amazon

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Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition
Save $90
Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition: was $129.99 now $39.99 at Woot!

Borderlands 4's Super Deluxe Edition originally hit the shelves at $129.99. Granted, it hasn't been that price in a long time, but Woot's current sale has it down to a rate I'd normally expect to see on the base game when discounted. With a full $90 off (62% off on the listing and a further 20% off at checkout) you're getting the game and all post-launch content for just $39.99.

Read more: Borderlands 4 review

Price check: $81.31 at Amazon

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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
Save $10.60
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream: was $52.99 now $42.39 at Woot!

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream generally still goes for $59.99, but Woot has it listed for $52.99 before any discounts have taken place. With that trusty promo code in hand you're taking home the bizarre life sim for just a hair over $42.

Read more: Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream review

Price check: $59.88 at Amazon

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Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition
Save $56
Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition: was $99.99 now $43.99 at Woot!

The Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition earned 3.5 stars in our review, with its lack of attachments, shorter grips, and wired connectivity holding it back. For just a little over $40, though, you're getting excellent value in those extra buttons, slick design, and solid build quality. Even on sale, this one normally only ever drops to $70 at other retailers.

Read more: Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition review

Price check: $79.99 at Amazon

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SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3P Wireless
Save $62
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3P Wireless: was $109.99 now $47.99 at Woot!

At first glance, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless is back to its record-low sale price at Woot (a $59.99 rate I generally only ever see at this retailer). We're breaking that record with that promo code in action, though, dropping the already-excellent-value wireless headset down to a fantastic $47.99.

Read more: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless review

Price check: $99.99 at Amazon

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Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch 2)
Save $12
Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch 2): was $59.99 now $47.99 at Woot!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doesn't go on sale as often as other Ninty first-party titles, and even when it does we're not used to larger savings. See, that $59.99 listing rate (before the promo code is applied) is already discounted - this is a $79.99 game at full price.

Read more: Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review

Price check: $76.99 at Amazon

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Nacon Revolution 5 Pro (Arctic Camo)
Save $112
Nacon Revolution 5 Pro (Arctic Camo): was $199.99 now $87.99 at Woot!

Those who prefer asymmetric thumbsticks will want to check out the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro down at a fantastic sub-$100 price tag at Woot. The pro gamepad is one of our favorites anyway, but considering it generally only ever hits sale prices at around $150 this is a standout offer.

Read more: Nacon Revolution 5 Pro review

Price check: $161.26 at Amazon

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Razer Raiju V3 Pro
Save $132
Razer Raiju V3 Pro: was $219.99 now $87.99 at Woot!

The Razer Raiju V3 Pro is one of PS5's best gamepads to hit the shelves in the last 12 months, and it usually comes with a price tag to match its fame. Woot's ignoring that this week, though, with a $110 discount on the page itself and a further $22 off with that 20% promo code to boot. That leaves us at a brand new record-low $87.99.

Read more: Razer Raiju V3 Pro review

Price check: $214.99 at Amazon

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Razer BlackShark V3 Pro
Save $118
Razer BlackShark V3 Pro: was $249.99 now $131.99 at Woot!

Another Razer heavy-hitter at a brand new record-low price. The BlackShark V3 Pro is one of the greats, but it seldom departs that $249.99 MSRP (outside of Woot that is). While we've seen those numbers fall here a number of times, they've never dropped as low as $131.99 after that promo code.

Read more: Razer BlackShark V3 Pro review

Price check: $249 at Amazon

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When does Woot's Summer of Gaming Sale end?

This year's discounts will only run for another 15 hours (at the time of writing), or until it's sold out. Considering I'm already seeing a number of PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC accessories already off the shelves there isn't too much time left.

What is Woot?

Woot is an online retailer that seems to specialize in providing the discounts nobody else can quite match. It keeps its stock rotational, and there's no search functionality, but you'll find big-name brands like Razer, SteelSeries, and 8BitDo regularly popping up here. It's an Amazon-owned company as well, which means you've got a little more trust to work with, but also keeps your speedy Prime shipping intact as well.

  • See the full Summer of Gaming sale at Woot

For some discounts more console-shaped, take a look at the best PS5 bundle deals and the latest cheap Nintendo Switch bundle deals.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

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