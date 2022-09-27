SteelSeries Qck gaming mouse pad review: "The best mouse pad on the market right now"

The SteelSeries QcK is the best mouse pad on the market right now. No matter what your needs are, there is something for you in the QcK line.

If you're after a new gaming mouse pad then the SteelSeries QcK should most definitely be on your radar. The wide range of size options, affordability, and focus on the basics of what a mouse pad should be, really makes this the best mouse pad for gaming.

After testing it with a range of pointers I can also confidently say that it would pair amazingly with our best gaming mouse or best wireless gaming mouse. And even though the QcK comes in a range of sizes, meaning that the price varies, you can spend as little as $8.99 / £8.99 to get your hands on the smallest size (the largest size comes in at $99.99 / £99.99)

(Image credit: Future)

Design

The SteelSeries QCK boasts a very simple design, coming in plain black when purchasing a standard edition. You can also pick up a Prism edition which comes with RGB around the edges. The RGB is fully customisable.

As mentioned previously, you can also pick up options in a wide range of sizes. This means if you would rather just have a small mat for your mouse than something bigger you can - but you can also pick up something to cover your entire desk for a sleeker look.

The smallest size for the standard QCK comes in at 250 mm x 210 mm x 2 mm, and the largest is a whopping 1600 mm x 800 x 3 mm. There are four sizes between these options, for six in total, meaning no matter what you're after, there is something for you in this collection.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

Features and Performance

You'll find that the surface of the QCK is made from cloth. However, SteelSeries has stated that it is a 'Legendary Micro-Woven Cloth', which means that you will get pinpoint accuracy when gaming. It is fully compatible with both optical and laser mice.

I found this rang true. After upgrading from a cheap, unbranded mouse pad, it was an amazing experience being able to use a mat that was designed specifically for gaming. There was no drag at all and no matter what mouse I was using, as I test quite a few for my job, they always slid right across my desk with ease.

The base of the mat is made from non-slip rubber to prevent the mat from moving around your desk no matter what size you have. This was also amazing to use after using a cheap pad that was constantly shifting around my desk, especially in clutch moments.

If you do opt for the Prism edition, you'll find fully customizable RGB wrapped all the way around the edges. If you download the SteelSeries Engine software, it allows you to change the color, brightness, and style of the RGB in two different zones on the mat as well. It's worth noting that there is no way to change the color of the RGB without the software as there are no buttons present, though. When first plugging it in, the edge lights up a 'SteelSeries' orange so be aware that it will stay like this without the software.

(Image credit: Future)

Should you buy the SteelSeries QCK?

This mouse pad is honestly amazing. I didn't find a single flaw when using it and after upgrading to it from my old cheap mouse pad I honestly feel like I've stepped into a new realm of gaming. Everything just feels so smooth and easy and I've never had to worry about drag or movement.

No matter what you're after, there will be something for you in the QcK series. With a range of sizes and the option between RGB or not, you will certainly find something to match your set up.

