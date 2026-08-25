Hit roguelike and my GOTY Mewgenics is coming to console next month

Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel have confirmed that Mewgenics is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2 in two weeks on September 8, 2026.
Out of the best games of 2026, the macabre strategy game roguelike slash cat-breeding simulator Mewgenics is still at the top of my list. It was no surprise, given that McMillen's previous game The Binding of Isaac is one of the best roguelike games of all time. But so far I've been bound to playing the game on my desktop PC, because if I had access to the moreish gameplay loop of Mewgenics on a portable, I'd have 100% put in way more time than the almost-200 hours I put into it.
At Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026, we were treated to a performance of Guillotina – one of the many feline-based songs featured in 2026's best soundtrack – by Ridiculon. This was alongside Geoff announcing that Mewgenics' long-awaited console ports are coming out in just two weeks on September 8, 2026 after being confirmed earlier this year.
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At least, it was supposed to be the announcement, but both the Xbox Store and Nintendo eShop spilled the beans earlier today with store pages for the game appearing on both platforms. However, the PS5 store page didn't leak at least, so that's new news! Unfortunately there's no news about cross-save, so there's the fear I'll need to start my journey again if I want to have my favourite game of 2026 on the go. And while DLC is on the way we unfortunately got no news about its first expansion.
Check out our full Mewgenics review to find out why it's "a worthy successor to The Binding of Isaac."
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