Rayman Legends Retold "has officially gone gold," but Ubisoft's monkey paw curls – it's been delayed two months

There are many, many, many new games being released in the next few weeks, and up until a few moments ago, you could've counted Rayman Legends Retold among them. Ubisoft has just announced that the platformer remake has gone gold, but it's also been delayed out of the absurd game rush that we're currently being crushed under.
"Rayman Legends Retold will release on December 3rd," Ubisoft says in a message on Bluesky. "While the game has officially gone gold, we have decided to take extra time to make sure every detail gets the care it deserves."
I'm not sure I've ever seen a simultaneous announcement that a game's both been delayed and gone gold. Historically, going gold meant that a game had been finalized as its discs went off to manufacturing, but the term's come to mean a lot less in the modern era of digital distribution and day one patches. As with many Ubisoft titles, the front of Rayman Legends Retold's box warns that "internet is required to install the game," so I'm honestly not sure how gold any of this really is.
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The game had previously been set to launch on October 1, right in between the likes of – deep breath – Marvel's Wolverine, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, Silent Hill: Townfall, Control Resonant, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, Gears of War: E-Day, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, and many more. Even as somebody who absolutely loves 2D platformers, I'd have had a hard time justifying putting my time into Rayman given that competition.
Ubisoft's statement suggests that the game's delay is more about polish than avoiding the competition, and it's now one of very few games willing to brave the post-GTA 6 weeks of 2026. Who knows – maybe the adventures of Rayman and the crew will be just the palette cleanser we all need in between whatever shenanigans we're getting up to with Jason and Lucia.
Rayman Legends Retold has me struggling to justify its place as a remake, but with platforming this good I can't complain.
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