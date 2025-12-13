Avengers: Secret Wars might be getting some help from a sorely missed MCU star

Another longtime MCU star has let slip that he might be going to war in the not-too-distant future, even before we knew he’d be getting enlisted. After Letitia Wright recently revealed that she’d be returning to Avengers: Secret Wars after Avengers: Doomsday, now Paul Bettany has hinted that he could be reprising his role as Vision in the upcoming superhero sequel.

During an interview with The Telegraph, Bettany discussed his upcoming to-do list, which included some superhero work alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. “I think I’ve got some Avengers duties next year,” he hinted, potentially referring to the 2027 film that will see our heroes deal with the fallout left by the arrival of Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

When talking about other projects on his pile, Bettany revealed it wasn’t as hectic as you might think. “I think journalists imagine we have a mountain of scripts, and that’s not true. It’s not like I’m turning down [director] Alfonso Cuarón to go and do Marvel movies – Alfonso Cuarón just hasn’t called.”

Whether he does or doesn’t appear in Secret Wars, one appearance we’ll be sure he makes in the MCU is VisionQuest, the upcoming Disney+ show that is set to appear at some point in 2026. Joining him will be James Spader, reprising his role as Ultron, along with Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff, aka Speed, Wanda and Vision’s son.

There’s every chance that the events of that could lead to Secret Wars, but we’ll have to wait and see to find out. If you need to check in on every other MCU project heading our way, take a look at our guide here.