Paul Bettany teases a return as Vision in Avengers: Secret Wars after Vision Quest

Paul Bettany says he's "got some Avengers duties" coming up

Paul Bettany is set to return as the android Avenger the Vision in his own Vision Quest streaming series coming in 2026. And according to the actor himself, it seems quite likely that he's got a future in the MCU beyond that as part of Avengers: Secret Wars.

"I think I've got some Avengers duties next year," Bettany tells The Telegraph. Secret Wars will likely be in some state of production through 2026 to meet its 2027 release date as the follow up to next winter's Avengers: Doomsday.

