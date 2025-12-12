Paul Bettany teases a return as Vision in Avengers: Secret Wars after Vision Quest

Paul Bettany is set to return as the android Avenger the Vision in his own Vision Quest streaming series coming in 2026. And according to the actor himself, it seems quite likely that he's got a future in the MCU beyond that as part of Avengers: Secret Wars.

"I think I've got some Avengers duties next year," Bettany tells The Telegraph. Secret Wars will likely be in some state of production through 2026 to meet its 2027 release date as the follow up to next winter's Avengers: Doomsday.

Bettany has portrayed Vision across multiple films and shows including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and of course, WandaVision in which he was remade in a new, plain white body.

Vision Quest will follow up on WandaVision, showing the aftermath of Vision's resurrection. It will repeat one of its predecessor's tricks, paying homage to different movies with each episode. WandaVision used this gimmick by placing each episode in the context of a particular era of sitcoms, while its first follow up Agatha All Along also borrowed the theme with a series of enchanted adventures set in different decades. Agatha All Along also reintroduced Vision and Wanda Maximoff's son Billy/Wiccan, setting up a return for his twin Tommy.

Vision Quest is based on a comic story of the same name, which also follows Vision as he is reborn in an emotionless, colorless form. The story involves Vision attempting to reclaim what is left of his humanity while also coming to terms with his metamorphosis.

