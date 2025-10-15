VisionQuest appears to be more like WandaVision than we though, as showrunner reveals that each episode of the upcoming Marvel show is "a different type of movie"

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas has revealed that each episode of the new Marvel show will be like a different type of movie, suggesting that it'll be more similar to WandaVision than we originally thought.

"All of them," Matalas told the Phase Hero podcast when asked which episode was his favorite. "To be honest, they're all very different. Each one of them are different types of movies, so each one of them I could say, 'Can't wait for that, can't wait for that.' They're all so different, but they all have favorite moments for me."

WandaVision, which saw Paul Bettany's Vision and Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda make their small-screen debut back in 2021, paid homage to a different era of sitcoms with every episode, from I Love Lucy to Modern Family, so it seems like VisionQuest might be going down a similar route.

Alongside Bettany, the cast also includes James Spader as Ultron (even though he was seemingly destroyed by Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron), Todd Stashwick as bounty hunter Paladin, T'Nia Miller as vengeful robot Jocasta, and James D'Arcy and Emily Hampshire as Tony Stark's AI systems J.A.R.V.I.S and E.D.I.T.H.

"It’s about intergenerational trauma… fathers and sons and denial of pain and denial of your own truth and coming to terms with who and what you are," Bettany recently said of the series.

VisionQuest is set to premiere on Disney Plus in 2026. In the meantime, get up to speed with the rest of Marvel Phase 6 with our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.