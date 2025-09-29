Vision star Paul Bettany says his upcoming Marvel show is about "intergenerational trauma": "Fathers and sons and denial of pain"

Paul Bettany has teased what to expect from his upcoming MCU return in Vision Quest – and the new Marvel show sounds like it'll be treading similarly emotional ground to WandaVision.

"It’s about intergenerational trauma… fathers and sons and denial of pain and denial of your own truth and coming to terms with who and what you are," Bettany said during an appearance at Los Angeles Comic Con (via ComicBookMovie.com).

After Vision's death in Avengers: Infinity War, Wanda creates a hex version of him in her altered reality version of Westview. Meanwhile, his real body was reactivated by SWORD and the new version of Vision is white instead of red with no memories of his former life. After a fight with Hex Vision, his memories are restored, and he leaves to process all this new information.

In the upcoming spin-off, James Spader will return as Ultron (despite seemingly being destroyed by Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron). Vision is Ultron's creation, so this could be where the father/son dynamic comes into play, but fans are also convinced that Wanda and Vision's son Tommy will appear in the show, too.

Star Trek: Picard's Terry Matalas is on board as showrunner, and the cast also includes Todd Stashwick as bounty hunter Paladin, T'Nia Miller as vengeful robot Jocasta, and Emily Hampshire as Tony Stark's AI system E.D.I.T.H.

Vision Quest is set to arrive on Disney Plus sometime in 2026. While we wait, get up to speed on the rest of Marvel Phase 6 with our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.