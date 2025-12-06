Avengers: Secret Wars will include the appearance of Black Panther hero

We might have an idea of who is set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, but the guestlist for Avengers: Secret Wars is being kept under even tighter wraps (the clue is in the title, after all). One name reportedly joining the ranks of the impending battle is Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, whose mystery role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day has yet to be confirmed. Now we can add another name to the pile: Black Panther herself, Letitia Wright, has revealed she’ll be making an appearance too.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, the actor who has played Shuri, the sister of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) since 2018, confirmed she'll return in the 2027 film. “That’s what I have to film next, Secret Wars,” Wright revealed. “But Doomsday, we finished that, and that was very great.”

Making sure to keep quiet regarding the arrival of Victor Von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) and his battle with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Wright spoke of the honor of returning to the fold, this time as the legendary protector of Wakanda.

"Always. Always. It's an honor, but it's also a tribute and a legacy for all that we've done in the first films, and I carry my brother every time,” Wright explained. “It’s a big, big, huge honor for me. I'm excited for the growth of Shuri to be seen in these next few films.”

We’ll see how she handles herself when Black Panther, along with the rest of the Avengers, face off against Latveria’s legendary leader, and potentially a few X-Men, when Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026. For every other MCU movie and show coming our way, check out our guide here.