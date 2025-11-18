Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has reportedly joined the cast of Avengers: Secret Wars, making her Spider-Man 4 character even more mysterious

But we still don't know who Sadie Sink is playing in Spider-Man 4

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4
(Image credit: Netflix)

Despite Marvel fans still being in the dark over which comic book hero Sadie Sink is playing in Spider-Man 4, it seems as though the character is important enough to appear in further MCU movies, including Avengers: Secret Wars.

As reported by Deadline, Sink has joined the cast of Avengers: Secret Wars and is due to start shooting in London later in 2026. Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the news.

The Secret Wars news has fans theorising even further. "She’s definitely playing Firestar, who is an X-Man and Avenger in the comics," said one fan on Twitter, and another replied, "So she's either Mayday Parker, Firestar, or Jean Grey." Whoever she is, the character must be crucial enough to break out of the Spider-Man world.

Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

