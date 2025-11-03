Hawkeye season 2 gets an update from star Jeremy Renner who says it would "continue that narrative" of season 1, but that it's "not really my decision to make"

Jeremy Renner finally has a Hawkeye season 2 update for us after telling fans he's more than game to pick up the bow and arrow once more – and that it'd probably take place a little after Christmas.

"It's really not my decision to make," Renner told Screen Rant. "For a second season, that was always the idea to continue that narrative, even in the Christmas framework of it all, too, because they love that world in New York."

The season ends with Clint Barton saving New York City just in time to make it back to his family for Christmas, and brings Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop (who is set to take over the Hawkeye mantle as she does in the comics) with him. Kingpin, of course, gets away, and continues his reign of terror in the spin-off miniseries Echo, as well as Daredevil: Born Again seasons 1 and 2.

Added Renner: "There’s really no more beautiful place than New York until Christmas. After Christmas is kind of bleak."

Earlier this year, the actor revealed that Marvel asked him to do a second season of Hawkeye. However, the studio allegedly only offered him "half" of his season 1 salary, humorously positing that the low offer had to do with his near-fatal accident in 2023. "I'm like, 'I'm sorry? Why? Did you think I'm only half the Jeremy because I got ran over?"

Two months later, however, Renner told Empire that he was "sure we’ll end up doing season 2 [of ‘Hawkeye’]," adding that he's "happy to do it." At the time of writing, nothing has been set in stone yet, and we're also not sure if Hawkeye is going to make a surprise appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

The first season of Hawkeye (which has a 92% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes) hit Disney Plus in 2021, and we haven't seen Clint or Kate in a live-action MCU project since. This, of course, is partially due to Renner's accident, which he made a miraculous recovery from. Whether he returns to the MCU remains to be seen, but no one seems to stay gone in Marvel for long.

Hawkeye is streaming now on Disney Plus.