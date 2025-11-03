Hawkeye season 2 gets an update from star Jeremy Renner who says it would "continue that narrative" of season 1, but that it's "not really my decision to make"

It would also still take place during the Christmas season

Jeremy Renner finally has a Hawkeye season 2 update for us after telling fans he's more than game to pick up the bow and arrow once more – and that it'd probably take place a little after Christmas.

"It's really not my decision to make," Renner told Screen Rant. "For a second season, that was always the idea to continue that narrative, even in the Christmas framework of it all, too, because they love that world in New York."

Added Renner: "There’s really no more beautiful place than New York until Christmas. After Christmas is kind of bleak."

Two months later, however, Renner told Empire that he was "sure we’ll end up doing season 2 [of ‘Hawkeye’]," adding that he's "happy to do it." At the time of writing, nothing has been set in stone yet, and we're also not sure if Hawkeye is going to make a surprise appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

