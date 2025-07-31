After reportedly turning it down, Jeremy Renner says he's "sure we'll end up doing" Hawkeye season 2: "My body's getting ready"

Despite previous reports that he was only offered half his salary, Jeremy Renner says that Hawkeye season 2 will probably happen after all (and I am punching the air as we speak).

“I’m always happy to be in that world, man. I love all those guys, I love the character,” Renner told Empire. “I’m sure we’ll end up doing season 2 [of ‘Hawkeye’], and do other things. And I’m happy to do it. My body’s getting ready for something like that. I don’t know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights."

Back in May, Renner revealed that Marvel asked him to do a second season of Hawkeye, but said that they only offered him "half the money." The actor quipped that the low salary offer had to do with his near-fatal accident in 2023, when he was run over by a 14,000-pound snowmobile. "I'm like, 'I'm sorry? Why? Did you think I'm only half the Jeremy because I got ran over?

The first season of Hawkeye (which has a 92% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 200% rating in my heart) hit Disney Plus in 2021, and saw Clint Barton team up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to save New York from Kingpin's corruption and be back home in time for Christmas. At the end of the season, Clint gives the Hawkeye mantle over to Kate... and we haven't seen them in an MCU project since. This, of course, is partially due to Renner's accident, which he made a miraculous recovery from and has resumed filming his hit show Mayor of Kingstown, and he can be seen next in Knives Out: Wake Up Dead Man.

Hawkeye is streaming now on Disney Plus.