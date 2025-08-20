All PS5 prices are going up $50 in the US starting tomorrow, Sony announces: "We continue to navigate a challenging economic environment"

Sony has confirmed that every single version of the PS5 will get a price hike starting tomorrow, August 21, 2025.

The ongoing tariff situation in the US has impacted the games industry greatly. Not only did they cause Nintendo to delay pre-orders for the Switch 2 in the country, but we've seen console price hikes from Xbox which increased the price of an Xbox Series X to $600 and announced a price increase for games (which it later ran back ) and Nintendo bumped up the price of the original Switch , with the Switch 2 only getting accessory prices increased.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, PlayStation has also joined that group as Sony has announced a price increase on all three versions of the PS5, dancing around openly blaming the tariffs by saying that "we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment." Announced on the PlayStation Blog , the PS5 Digital edition is jumping up to $500, the PS5 is jumping up to $550 (which is still cheaper than an Xbox Series X), and the already wildly expensive PS5 Pro is jumping up to $750. All three consoles have been bumped up by $50 across the board.

Sony has confirmed that the RRP for PS5 accessories remains the same however, so the disc drive, controllers, and other add-ons won't be going up. Plus this price increase is only for the US and won't take place in other markets, granted it did raise the price of the PS5 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania earlier this year.

