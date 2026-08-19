Palworld and No Man's Sky leads pour more fuel on the potential collab fire and fans are convinced it's finally happening: "My 2 favorite games together? Yes please"

After months of teasing, both Hello Games' boss and John 'Bucky' Buckley, the head of publishing and communications at Palworld developer Pocketpair, are throwing more fuel on the fire of a potential collaboration between it and No Man's Sky.
Back in April, Hello Games lead Sean Murray was teasing the Pokemon-style update for No Man's Sky which caught the attention of Bucky, saying he had a "fun collab idea" for the two games. This was furthered in July when Bucky said he wants to crossover with No Man's Sky specifically, should the collab make sense logistically. And following the Terraria update and collab with indie FPS Ultrakill, fans are speculating what's next to come.
Earlier this week, Bucky revealed that people "do not realize the sheer number of collabs we've rejected or scrapped," which caused Murray to quote tweet a news post about it, tagging Bucky and saying "bro." This was swiftly responded to by Bucky, who quotes Eminem's Stan back to Murray, with lines like "I wrote you, but you still ain't callin'," and "I hope you get this, man, hit me back, just to chat."
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While this could easily just be a bit of banter between the two, given the history between them, some fans are seeing this as confirmation that the long-teased collab could be in the works. One response reads "YES MY TWO FAVORITE WORLDS KISS AND MAKE ME A BEAUTIFUL COLAB," while another says, "My two favorite games together? Yes please." Others simply put out there, "Ohh it's happening."
At this point it definitely does feel like a "when" more than "if," but it all comes down to how the teams can make it work and make sense, which will likely be the real challenge.
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