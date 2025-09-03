"The Mega Drive deserves better" - A Lego Sega Genesis Controller is coming soon, but it won't be easy to get

A long-rumored Lego Sega Genesis Controller set has finally been unveiled, but getting hold of it might be trickier than expected.

The model, which is a 260-piece replica with a hidden Sonic the Hedgehog diorama inside, is listed at the Lego Store as a a "gift with purchase." That means it'll be bundled in as a freebie if you spend over a certain amount. (Otherwise, the price would be $19.99 / £16.99.) This isn't what's made our GamesRadar+ retro aficionado grumpy, however.

This 18+ kit is made to be shown off on a rather fetching red stand, and remakes the iconic '80s/'90s handset with 260 pieces. Alongside the instantly-recognizable row of diagonal face buttons, this set can display the Sega Genesis logo or an alternative one for Sega Mega Drive - the console's name outside of North America. It also has a secret under the faceplate: a mini diorama of Sonic the Hedgehog mid-spin on the first game's Green Hill Zone.

I kind of assumed our very own Phil Hayton, who handles all of our retro hardware coverage, would be psyched about the model that was first spotted by our friends at BrickFanatics - so I was a bit taken aback that they weren't a fan.

"I honestly think it's so ugly," Phil says in our team chat. "They've done me dirty."

Their issue with the set stems from it being a bit boxy, not fully capturing finer details due to its size, and the Mega Drive sticker/block not matching the original. They do like the Sonic diorama within, though, so that's at least one tick in the 'win' column.

I'll admit that I was more of a Nintendo kid than a Sega fan, so I never owned a Genesis, but I was quite taken with this model. As something under 300 pieces and sub-$20, I think it does a good job with the bricks and space it has. The diorama is a lovely bonus too, and nudges the kit beyond what would otherwise be a fun stocking-filler (though I wish it were released separately).

The thing I do question is what it'll be released alongside. Gifts with purchase are usually bundled with specific kits or a theme, so what is it attached to? My first guess would be the upcoming Lego Game Boy (speaking of which, we can't get over how accurate it is), despite the irony of the very anti-Nintendo Genesis being lumped in with Nintendo merch. Another alternative is something Sonic related, or the wider Sonic the Hedgehog range seeing as this set is being listed under that theme.

What do you think about this controller model? Are you a fan, or are you on Phil's side and think they could have done better?

