How one comic book could map out Loki’s future – and his importance to the wider MCU

We all know Loki as the God of Mischief, but many comic book fans will know him all-too-well as the reinvented God of Stories, the moniker the Asgardian took on in 2010s comic series Agent of Asgard by Al Ewing and Lee Garbett.

Why is this important? It’s because Loki is telling tales again. At the end of Loki season 2, episode 5, he says it’s time to "rewrite" the story after the Temporal Loom collapsed now that he has the ability to control time-slipping. At the risk of putting two and two together and getting five, there’s a chance that it’s mapping out what’s next for Loki – and his important role in the MCU.

In Agent of Asgard, it’s revealed that Loki is caught between two fates: that of his younger, more innocent self (murdered at an older Loki’s hand), and the twisted, alternate future version that would destroy Earth to spite Asgard. The Loki of Agent of Asgard is at a crossroads and, in issue #13, is reborn as the God of Stories to help stop Old Loki.

As the genderfluid Loki explains in a later issue: "There’s a new chapter starting and I’m not going to be who I was… but I’m still me. I’m always me."

(Image credit: Marvel)

It’s a line that certainly emphasizes where Tom Hiddleston’s trickster is at. Once the would-be-conqueror of Earth, he no longer wants to fall into the simple box of Loki being a villain and betrayer. Now, he can be so much more as the God of Stories in the TVA, rewriting (or restarting) all of time.

As an aside, the Agent of Asgard Loki also has the essence of the gods stored away, ready to tell their stories before the then-incoming incursion that would kick off the comic book event Secret Wars – in much the same way the MCU Loki is now burdened with holding the fates of all of creation in his hands. And what’s just round the corner for Marvel Studios? Yep, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Our theory? This positions Loki as the one holding the key to retelling the MCU if the long-rumored reboot ever comes into play. If the incursions in the MCU – essentially, universes crashing into each other – cause as much damage as is expected, it might fall to Loki (and not Reed Richards, as in the comics) to reshape an entire cinematic universe in his image, picking and choosing what’s new and what remains.

In effect, he can be the author of the new MCU, 'writing' everything anew while keeping some old favorites as a semi-reboot and a sequel all in one. Not bad for a puny god.

For more on the show, which is currently airing on Disney Plus, check out the guides on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, Marvel Phase 5, and the Loki season 2 review.