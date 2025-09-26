James Gunn reveals that major Peacemaker season 2 cameo was filmed during Superman, but "it instantly felt different"

In the latest episode of Peacemaker season 2, a major DC character makes an appearance – and, as it turns out, it was filmed at the same time as Superman.

The following contains major spoilers for Peacemaker season 2, episode 6, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

If you're still reading, then you'll know that none other than Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor makes a cameo in the latest episode of Peacemaker, showing up to meet with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr.

"This was one of the first scenes we shot," Gunn explained on the official Peacemaker podcast. "We shot it in the middle of Superman, while we were shooting the Pentagon sequences in Superman.

"It was cool, it was weird because tonally, it instantly felt different from Superman, which is so big and brash, and then this show is so strangely grounded and gritty," he added. "And then also hearing Nick curse… I felt like even Nick's performance was different."

Gunn has already said that Peacemaker season 2 will lead into the Superman sequel, which is officially titled Man of Tomorrow. Judging by the teases Gunn has shared so far, this will be a team-up between Supes and Lex against Braniac.

