James Gunn explains how his plans for the DCU have changed, says the overarching story will take "like a decade" to tell

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has talked about his overall plan for the DCU, which has changed a little from when he started.

"When we first took over, I had written up what the first shows were supposed to be, but where the story eventually went," Gunn explained on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, adding that Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Pictures co-heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, and HBO boss Casey Bloys were also informed of this original plan.

"We had a basic plan, but then I hired a group of writers who I really respected, who came in, and we kind of worked out the whole story," Gunn added. "Now, some things have changed since then, for various reasons. But the basic thrust of the big story is the same.

"That is what started in Superman, continues in Peacemaker, goes to the next Superman movie, and then will continue from the movie after that, and then after that," he continued. "So there's the bigger plan that we came up with… It's like a decade, maybe a little less. It's very loose, too. You have to be careful, because there were certain projects that were a part of that plan – because my other rule is, I'm not gonna greenlight anything without having a screenplay that I love. And there were other things that haven't worked yet. You've gotta be able to have the big picture in mind, but then also be willing and be able to shift anytime you need to. So the pinpoints are the same, but some of the specifics have changed."

It's no surprise that the plan could take 10 years, since eight to 10 years was the rough timeframe given when the universe was first launched with the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters slate. And, since the current confirmed slate looks different from what was announced back then, it's also not a surprise that the plan is flexible.

Peacemaker season 2 is currently releasing weekly, while next up on the big screen is Supergirl. Lanterns and Superman: Man of Tomorrow are also in the works.

