Superman 2 is coming sooner than you think as James Gunn announces the official title and release date while teasing a Superman/Lex Luthor team-up

It's official: James Gunn's Superman sequel has a title and release date, and it's coming a lot sooner than you might think. The title has been revealed as Man of Tomorrow, and it'll release in summer 2027.

Gunn made the announcement on social media, showing off a new piece of concept art by DC president and chief creative officer Jim Lee, while Superman actor David Corenswet and Lex Luthor actor Nicholas Hoult have also shared new concept art by current Batman artist Jorge Jimenez and award-winning Mister Miracle artist Mitch Gerads.

Along with being gorgeous to look at, the art apparently reveals one of the main aspects of the plot, as each piece shows Corenswet's Superman squaring off in a fight with Hoult's Lex Luthor, who is wearing a version of his iconic power armor.

What's extra interesting though, is that the three images seem to reveal some major plot points for Superman 2, showing Lex and Superman fighting, but also showing them seemingly teaming up, with Supes even holding a screwdriver, apparently to help fix Lex's armor.

Here's the art:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC Studios) (Image credit: DC Studios) (Image credit: DC Studios)

A Superman/Lex team-up isn't unprecedented, as a 2016 plotline in Action Comics involved Lex reforming as a hero in a new blue and red version of his armor, leading to a reluctant partnership between the two arch-foes.

The title may also indicate some things about the plot. 'The Man of Tomorrow' has been one of Superman's nicknames for decades, and lent itself to the title of one of his four '90s ongoing series. But there's more to it than that, as it's also invoked in the title of the story 'Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?', a comic by legendary Watchmen writer Alan Moore and all-time-great Superman artist Curt Swan.

In that story, Moore and Swan tell the story of Superman's final days on Earth, checking in with many of his arch-enemies and supporting cast along the way. The story serves as Superman's final story before his continuity was rebooted in 1985's Crisis on Infinite Earths event.

On a personal level, I couldn't be more excited. Between the title, the incredible concept art, and the plot implications, my mind is a little blown. I loved Gunn's Superman movie, and as a lifelong fan of Superman comics, the ideas that will apparently be at play in the sequel are music to my ears.

Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to hit theaters on July 9, 2027, just about two years after the first film. While we wait, stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies and shows that are in the works.