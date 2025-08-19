Peacemaker season 2 release schedule: when is episode 1 out on HBO Max?

Peacemaker season 2 is almost here but, in the age of streaming, it has become nigh-on impossible to keep track of exactly when (and how) your favorite shows are dropping.

Will Peacemaker season 2 be releasing all at once? Where is it streaming? And do you really wanna taste it? Last question aside, those are all fair and, wouldn't you just know it, we have answers. Below, there's the confirmed Peacemaker season 2, episode 1 release date alongside its US and UK streaming time, episode count, and full release schedule.

(Image credit: HBO)

Peacemaker season 2, episode 1 will be released on August 21 at 9:00 PM Eastern/Pacific on HBO Max.

In the UK, fans can see the premiere on NOW TV at 2:00 AM BST on August 22, or at 9:00 PM BST on Sky Max and Sky Showcase.

Peacemaker season 2 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: HBO)

A single new episode of Peacemaker season 2 will release every Thursday (Fridays in the UK), right up until October.

On the weekly drops, DC Studios boss James Gunn said on Threads, "The anticipation and conversation around dropping an episode week to week is part of the fun!"

The full Peacemaker season 2 release schedule is as follows:

Peacemaker season 2, episode 1: August 21, 2025

Peacemaker season 2, episode 2: August 28, 2025

Peacemaker season 2, episode 3: September 4, 2025

Peacemaker season 2, episode 4: September 11, 2025

Peacemaker season 2, episode 5: September 18, 2025

Peacemaker season 2, episode 6: September 25, 2025

Peacemaker season 2, episode 7: October 2, 2025

Peacemaker season 2, episode 8: October 9, 2025

Where can I watch Peacemaker season 2?

(Image credit: HBO)

Peacemaker season 2 is streaming on HBO Max for subscribers.

In the UK, it's available to those who have the NOW TV Entertainment package or have access to Sky Max.

How many episodes are in Peacemaker season 2?

(Image credit: HBO)

Like its first season, Peacemaker season 2 consists of eight episodes. James Gunn has also confirmed that each episode will end with a post-credits gag, so be sure to stick around till the very end.

Curiously, journalists were only sent the first 5 episodes of Peacemaker season 2 to review, with Gunn claiming that even his publicist hasn't seen them in an effort to keep spoilers under wraps.

