Peacemaker season 2's opening post-credits scene takes a jab at Jared Leto, but avoids the predictable Morbius jokes

Does Peacemaker season 2 have any post-credits scenes? It's a fair question, considering it's a superhero show. The long-awaited first episode of Peacemaker season 2 is finally streaming, and 'The Ties That Grind' is a very solid start to the new run, quickly getting us up to speed with what Chris Smith and his pals have been up to between seasons. You can find out what we made of the first five episodes of the new series with our spoiler-free Peacemaker season 2 review.

And, as with pretty much every superhero-related project, though, there is indeed a post-credits scene after the episode. This will come as no surprise to fans, as each episode of Peacemaker's first season also included a short post-credits sting. Rather than tease a future project, however, this one is an extended version of a funny scene from the episode.

On this page we'll be tracking the scenes as they appear, starting with the first Peacemaker season 2 post-credits scene. Because these are just short, comedic scenes, you're probably safe from Peacemaker season 2 spoilers, but we can't guarantee that, so tread carefully...

Episode 1 - The Ties That Grind

(Image credit: Jessica Miglio/HBO Max)

In this episode, Peacemaker meets Harcourt outside her house and asks what happened to her bloodied fist. She says that she beat up her dashboard, causing Chris to joke that Harcourt's car had it coming, because it played some "Spin Doctors, or Thirty Seconds to Mars or some shit." Harcourt replies, "I'm not on good terms with Thirty Seconds to Mars, how dare you." We then cut to inside Harcourt's house.

In the post-credits scene we see more of the two of them just before they go inside. Harcourt complains, "Can't be looping Spin Doctors in with Thirty Seconds to Mars. Spin Doctors is so good!"

"Oh jeez, anybody's better than Thirty Seconds to Mars," replies Peacemaker. "That garage band I was in for two seconds is better than Thirty Seconds to Mars."

This is, of course, a fairly unsubtle dig from writer and showrunner James Gunn at actor – and Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman – Jared Leto, who previously played the Joker in the old DCEU and whom Gunn did not bring back when he directed The Suicide Squad in 2021.

