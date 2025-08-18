James Gunn says Peacemaker season 2's alternate dimension is "not a multiverse" and will be used "much differently" to other superhero properties

If you've caught some of the early buzz surrounding Peacemaker season 2, you'll be acutely aware of John Cena's Peacemaker going face-to-face (and gun-to-head) with an alternate version of himself.

In a trailer released at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, we even see a suited-up 'parallel dimension' Christopher Smith doing battle with 'our' Peacemaker.

But don't go expecting the sort of universe-hopping multiverse shenanigans that have punctuated superhero media in recent years, and that's without even mentioning everything from Rick and Morty to Mortal Kombat.

As Peacemaker season 2 writer, director, and DC boss James Gunn tells GamesRadar+, "I think once people see the show, they'll see how we're using an alternate dimension so much differently than it's been used in any other superhero show of any type."

Gunn adds of the premise, "It's not a multiverse with all these different permutations. It's one other dimension in which it seems as if it's the perfect world that Peacemaker is able to use to learn something about himself."

For the DC Studios co-CEO, character is king. While there's certainly a place for fan service and multiple universes colliding to create team-ups audiences never thought possible, Peacemaker season 2 will be something altogether more intimate and personality-driven.

"Everything for me in Peacemaker is a personal journey," Gunn says. "You know, he's clownish at times and oftentimes very funny. But I take this, the character, incredibly seriously, and I think that at the heart of this is the story of Peacemaker's personal journey, his emotional journey, and that of the other 11th Street Kids. And that is what works with the alternate dimension."

Peacemaker season 2 airs on HBO Max on August 21 at 9pm Eastern/Pacific. In the UK, the first episode premieres on August 22 on Sky Max and NOW.

For more, check out our guide to DCU Chapter One, plus all the upcoming DC movies and shows currently in the works.