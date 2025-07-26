Peacemaker enters the DC multiverse in new season 2 trailer, as John Cena's anti-hero becomes the target of a Suicide Squad revenge mission

Peacemaker Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The new trailer for Peacemaker season 2 has been revealed at this year's Comic-Con.

Backed by Ozzy Osbourne's 'Road to Nowhere', John Cena's anti-hero returns and is far more reflective and sincere than the obnoxious figure that was cutting around the DCEU at the beginning of the first season.

Peacemaker turning over a new leaf isn't on the agenda for everyone, though. Following on from the events of The Suicide Squad, Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) is out to get revenge for his son (Joel Kinnaman) after Peacemaker killed him.

With the walls closing in and Peacemaker's window of opportunity for happiness narrowing, he decides to take a step into the unknown. Namely, through a portal to a parallel universe. Naturally.

But is the grass always greener? Maybe not, as dimensions include a literal hellscape and visions of how Chris's life could have turned out.

"People are realizing that Peacemaker season 2 is about two dimensions, and that's really the core of the show. But it's not as if one of these is old DCEU and one's DCU," Gunn has said recently. "That's dealt with in a different way, very upfront in a season where most everything in season 1 is canon and some things are not."

One of those things that isn't canon is the running joke about Aquaman. "It's unlikely that Aquaman is a famous hero in the DCU as Superman and Peacemaker season 2 is happening," Gunn explained.

Peacemaker season 2 arrives this August 21. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows. For more from Comic-Con, stay tuned to our SDCC 2025 live-blog for the latest updates.