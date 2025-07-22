James Gunn says Peacemaker season 2 is about two dimensions, but it's not as simple as the DCEU colliding with the DCU: "That’s dealt with in a different way, very upfront"

With Superman now in cinemas, the DCU continues with Peacemaker season 2 next month, and fans have been wondering for a while how the DCEU show is going to transition into the new DCU. After some trailers teased a multiverse plot, DC boss James Gunn just offered some clues.

"People are realizing that Peacemaker season 2 is about two dimensions, and that's really the core of the show. But it's not as if one of these is old DCEU and one's DCU," he said during an interview with Rolling Stone magazine. "That's dealt with in a different way, very upfront in a season where most everything in season 1 is canon and some things are not."

The first trailer for Peacemaker season 2 teased this two-dimension premise, as we see two different versions of John Cena's Peacemaker facing each other. A new trailer, shown only in theaters, confirms this storyline, and it seems to indicate that the protagonists will jump between universes, although we still don't know with what purpose.

To make things easier for fans, Gunn has recorded a companion podcast to Peacemaker season 2 alongside actors Steve Agee and Jen Holland. "We did every episode of Peacemaker, and in those episodes, I talk about what's canon and what's not. I basically chip off little things from Peacemaker season 1 that aren't canon, like Aquaman. But most of the stuff is canon," he explained.

With Jason Momoa now set to debut in Supergirl as the mercenary Lobo, we knew his Aquaman was probably going to be out of the DCU canon. It sounds like Gunn is planning on leaving behind some other details featured in the first season of Peacemaker, but we'll have to wait to find out exactly what.

Peacemaker season 2 will be released on August 21 on HBO Max in the US, and Sky in the UK. For more, check out our guide to all of the upcoming titles in DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and all other upcoming DC movies to put on your release radar.