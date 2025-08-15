James Gunn says he's keeping the last three Peacemaker season 2 episodes "close to the chest" so they don't get spoiled early: "I won't even let my publicist see them"

Peacemaker season 2 reviews have begun to surface, but there are still three episodes that critics haven't seen, and the show's creator James Gunn says that's very much on purpose. Only Peacemaker episodes 1-5 have been screened for critics - a "select few," as Gunn tells entertainment journalist Brandon Davis - and he's keeping the last three hidden from prying eyes that might leak spoilers for the final three episodes of Peacemaker season 2.

"It could mean they're terrible," Gunn laughs in the video below. "That is one option. Or it could mean that there's a lot of major twists and turns in the last three episodes. And even though I'm sending the first five to a select few, things still get out as you know. Things got out already. You know, people who want to search can be spoiled on purpose, but I really don't want what's in those last three episodes to be spoiled. And so I'm keeping them close to the chest. I won't even let my publicist see them. That's the god's honest truth"

"I will also say, six and eight may be my favorite things I've done, like, of all time. It's like some of my favorite stuff ever," Gunn adds.

#Peacemaker gets a great start with the first five episodes of Season 2 but @JamesGunn won’t send the final episodes out early. “I really don’t want what’s in those last 3 episodes to be spoilers,” he said. “6 and 8 might be my favorite things I’ve ever done, of all time.” pic.twitter.com/G6siTDDafbAugust 15, 2025

I'm one of those "select few" who has seen those first five Peacemaker season 2 episodes, and while I can't (and won't) reveal a single word of spoilers, the trailers have only scratched the surface of Gunn's latest entry in the DC Universe.

I definitely recommend going in as un-spoiled as possible, and frankly, I'm excited that there are still three episodes I can anticipate - especially since Gunn holds them in such high regard in his own catalogue of great superhero movies and shows.

Peacemaker season 2 premiers on HBO Max on August 21, 2025 as the next chapter in the DC Universe following Gunn's Superman. In the meantime, stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies and shows that are in the works.