After years of silence, DC boss James Gunn teases DCU's gaming plans: "[There's] one thing in particular I'm excited about, but it does take time"

James Gunn's DCU isn't all about movies and TV shows, you know. Peacemaker season 2 may be just over the horizon but, upon the rebooted cinematic universe's launch back in 2023, there was pointed reference to actors portraying their characters across all forms of media – including video games.

While there's largely been radio silence on the gaming front ever since, Gunn revealed that there is "slight movement" in that space – including a good chance that we could see the likes of David Corenswet voicing Superman in a video game.

"There's been some slight movement on different things," Gunn told GamesRadar+ during a recent Peacemaker season 2 press day.

"We have a couple of little DC games coming out. But we also have talked about – and in early stages of planning – some bigger things. One thing in particular I'm excited about, but it does take time. There's been some changes in Warner Bros. Games, and so we're dealing with new people."

Those 'changes' Gunn is referring to includes a widespread restructuring at Warner Bros. Games, which ultimately led to the Wonder Woman game being cancelled and its studio, Monolith, being shuttered. Player First Games and Warner Bros. San Diego were also casualties from the culling.

Previously, the only real direct response to DCU's gaming output came from DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran during a presentation earlier this year.

“James and I sit with literally the guys that run the studios… whether it's NetherRealm or whether it's Rocksteady, sit with them and talk about characters and stories that we're interested in and that they're interested in," Safran said (via IGN).

There, Gunn added that any new title would be at least a "couple of years" away.

Peacemaker season 2 airs on HBO Max on August 21 at 9pm Eastern/Pacific. In the UK, the first episode premieres on August 22 on Sky Max and NOW.

