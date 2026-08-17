Sanrio fans raise up - Woot's Summer of Gaming sale has dropped this Hello Kitty headset to its lowest price yet

Razer has been dropping new headsets inspired by plenty of Sanrio's cutest characters, but what about Hello Kitty herself? Well, there's been a couple of pairs inspired by the iconic cat herself, from a Bluetooth release to the Hello Kitty Kraken Kitty V2 USB wired headset.
The latter of which is usually found at Amazon for its full $109.99 price, which is far more than I'd be comfortable dropping for a wired-only headset, no matter how cute it looks. Fortunately, Woot has just shared its Summer of Gaming sale, and the Hello Kitty headset is down to $31.99, among the rest of its tech savings, which includes an additional 20% off with Woot's 'GAMER20' coupon code. Not only is that a far more reasonable price for the cute cups that are limited by their USB connectivity, but it's the lowest I've ever spotted for the Hello Kitty pair.
The Hello Kitty Edition Kraken Kitty V2 USB wired headset is currently on sale at Amazon too, but it's only a little over $6 off. You're much better off sticking to Amazon's Woot where you're saving $78 off instead ($70 with an additional 20% off with the coupon code).
Unlike the best gaming headsets, this is a wired-only bit of tech, so do keep in mind that it's going to have its limitations. Unlike Razer's other Sanrio releases, like the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT Kuromi Edition, these cups have a USB-A form factor, which means they're really aimed towards PC players rather than anything else.
For the PS5, you'd be better off sticking with any Razer headset with 2.4GHz wireless instead. That's why its current $31.99 price feels far more reasonable than its usual $109.99 MSRP; as for anything over $100, I'd be expecting to see Bluetooth and 2.4GHz options in tow. While its connectivity is limited its sound won't be, as this pretty pair features Razer's 40mm Triforce audio drivers, which are present in plenty of my favorite accessories in the brand's past catalog, including the Razer Barracuda X Chroma.
The Kraken Kitty V2 USB also features a Hyperclear Cardioid microphone, 7.1 surround sound, stream reactive RGB lighting, and the best part of them all - white cat ears and a little pink bow-tie that are purr-fectly reminiscent of Hello Kitty. This release is so cute that I'd almost recommend it for cosplay if it weren't for the fact that the headband features art of the Sanrio cat on the side - and Hello Kitty doesn't typically wear images of herself on her head all that much.
If you aren't a fan of its USB-A wired limitations, Razer also released a wireless Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT headset, which is currently $121.99 at Amazon today. It's bright pink, so you'll have to be okay with that, but it swaps the wired-only form factor for Bluetooth support and up to 40-hour battery life.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.