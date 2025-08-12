Best Grounded 2 weapons and all unique weapon locations

The best weapons in Grounded 2 aren't actually any of the Unique Weapons, unless you're really focused on creating builds based around certain playstyles. This might sound odd, considering all the unique and legendary weapons' locations are behind boss fights or similar challenges, but the best weapons do come from slaying one of the most deadly creatures in Grounded 2, as I'll explain below.

Not only will I cover how to get the best weapon, but I've got the location of all the unique weapons listed on a map below, so you can start crafting builds based around anything you need. If you're looking for community favorites like the Heatwave, Bushwacker or Ice Sickles, we can show you exactly where to look for them.

How to get the best weapon in Grounded 2

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The best weapon in Grounded 2 is definitely the Wolfsbane Fangs, a pair of tier 3 poison daggers. Their damage output is high, they allow for extreme mobility, and there's lots of ways to make builds around them.

To get the Wolfsbane Fangs however, you need to kill and harvest the part of a Wolf Spider, which is certainly not easy. These hostile creatures are found all over the park, but are fairly reliably found in the extreme lower left corner of the map, in the Entrance Region, past the oak tree where you can harvest Grounded 2 Acorns.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Once you kill it, take the Wolf Spider Fang it drops to any Resource Analyzer to get the recipe for crafting Wolfsbane Fangs, among other things.

To craft Wolfsbane Fangs in Ground 2, go to any workbench and put in the following:

Spider Venom x4

Wolf Spider Chunk x4

Wolf Spider Fang x2

Silk Rope x2

All of these things are drops from Wolf Spiders, with the exception of Silk Rope, which is just spider Web Fiber put through either a Spinning Wheel or Workbench. You'll probably have to kill between two and four Wolf Spiders to get all the ingredients you need, which definitely makes this an endgame item.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All Grounded 2 Unique Weapon locations

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Unique weapons in Grounded 2 are special weapons that have to be found in the world, rather than being discovered or crafted. We've got all their locations marked on the map above, as well as what they do, and what Grounded 2 Omni-Tool upgrades you'll need to access them.

Bushwacker (tier 2 bow that does bonus damage on enemies with full health)

In a chest high up in the Hedge west of the Picnic table where you find the Grounded 2 Briefcase. You'll need an Ant Buggy to bite through dead roots, and the patience or Orb Weaver buggy to cross web bridges. While you're here, make sure to grab Grounded 2 Lingonberry Leather. Crimson Avenger (tier 2 one-handed slashing sword with higher crit chance on Spiders)

Found inside the Spider Den Anthill inside a block of chewed gum in the Memorial Crate area. You'll need a tier 2 Shovel to extract it. Heatwave (tier 2 two-handed Staff that deals Spicy damage, leaves burns on enemies, and reduces chill on the user with its third attack in the combo)

Found inside the Fire Pit inside a giant plastic doll's head. You'll need a way to resist the Sizzling effect, as well as a Tier 2 hammer to break through Charcoal to reach it. Pinch Wacker (tier 2 one-handed Smashing club that deals an AOE shock with its third attack in the combo)

There's an unnamed tunnel North of the Fire Pit with a wall inside that needs a Bratburst to blow open. Go through the new hole to find the Pinch Wacker lying on an office chair. Gloom Skewer (tier 2 one-handed stabbing spear that causes charge attacks to increase target's damage taken from subsequent stab attacks)

At the lowest point of the Toxic Anthill, guarded a boss fight: The Cockroach Queen. You'll also need a tier 2 axe to chop through a final barrier of mushrooms blocking it off. Scarlet Aegis (tier 2 heavy shield that heals nearby Grounded 2 buggies and mounts when you perform a perfect parry)

Found in an unnamed tunnel close to the Podium. Inside of which is a cave wall that needs to be blown up with a Bratburst. The Scarlet Aegis is in a chest on the other side. Ice Sickles (tier 3 dual wield slashing daggers that also chill and freeze enemies)

Found in the upper Ice Cream Truck in the same room as the Buried Treasure that requires the Grounded 2 Frostbitten Key. They're stuck in a mound of ice and when you try to extract them, you'll have to defend them from endless Northern Scorpions for several minutes before you get them. They also grant you the crafting recipe for them.

Of these unique weapons, the Ice Sickles, Heatwave and Bushwacker are the ones really worth hunting down. The Bushwacker is one of the best bows in the game, especially for stealth builds, and the Heatwave is a good ranged weapon, hitting enemies until they burn and then backing off to let their health drain. Meanwhile, the Ice Sickles are simply the most powerful weapon on the above list,

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.