Grounded 2 Suitcase code and lock combination

If you've made it to the Picnic Table in Grounded 2, the suitcase code will probably be something you're wondering about. Found on the Northern bench of the picnic table, this huge leather briefcase has two three-digit codes you need to open the locks, and both are found in VERY different locations in the Grounded 2 map. Below we'll cover how to find both code combinations for the suitcase lock, as well as what you can expect to find inside.

What is the suitcase code and combination for the lock in Grounded 2?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The combination code for the suitcase lock in Grounded 2 is as follows:

Left lock: 137

137 Right lock: 514

Enter them into each side by spinning the wheels, then hit the large button with "O" next to them to open the latch. Once both codes are correctly entered, the suitcase will pop open and you can access it by climbing up the handle.

The two halves of the code are found in different locations, though you don't need to personally hunt them down now that you know. The left half is written on a newspaper on the top of the Picnic Table itself, visible right as you leave the cooler to reach it. You'll notice that the paper next to that section of the code has been torn. Also, while you're up here, make sure you dip under the crumpled tablecloth to hack up some lost blueberries for the Grounded 2 Blueberry Leather.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The other code is across the map on the very top of the Podium in the Ceremony zone, so will require a bit of a journey, even on your Grounded 2 Buggies. Once you climb up the Podium, you'll find the torn section of newspaper in the back corner of the podium, with 514 written on it. In fact, you can actually see this part of the code spoiled in the Early Access Story Trailer for Grounded 2 at 0:27!

What's in the suitcase in Grounded 2?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Once you open the suitcase, you'll find what's inside is definitely useful, but not world-changing. The full list of items is laid out below.

500 Science

1 Milk Molar (requires level 1 Hammer)

(requires level 1 Hammer) 3 Fresh Mints (requires level 2 Hammer)

(requires level 2 Hammer) 3 Spicy Candies (requires level 2 Hammer)

(requires level 2 Hammer) 3 Sour Candies (requires level 3 Hammer)

