BioShock and Borderlands publisher teases a June SGF reveal for one of its "biggest and most beloved franchises"

2K, the publisher behind many long-running series, not least of which are BioShock and Borderlands, says it has a big reveal in store for one of its most beloved franchises at June's Summer Game Fest.

This comes from the official Summer Game Fest Twitter account, which revealed: "2K plans to reveal the next iteration in one of 2K's biggest and most beloved franchises at Summer Game Fest on Friday, June 7."

Outside of Borderlands and BioShock, 2K is the publisher behind the turn-based strategy series Civilization and XCOM, as well as the action-adventure series Mafia. 2K also publishes the sports series NBA 2K, PGA Tour 2K, and WWE 2K. However, the words "biggest and most beloved" to me most likely refer to BioShock or Borderlands. Maybe Civ or XCOM, but almost certainly not any of the sports games, no disrespect to those franchises intended.

Barring any leaks, it's unlikely we'll figure out what 2K and SGF are teasing until the event in June, but for context, the last game in the BioShock series was 2013's BioShock Infinite. 2K announced the yet untitled BioShock 4 back in December 2019 when it founded Cloud Chambers to head up the project, but the sequel's trail has since gone cold.

Borderlands, meanwhile, came out with the spinoffs Tiny Tina's Wonderland and New Tales from the Borderlands in 2022. The most recent mainline entry in the series is 2019's Borderlands 3.

While BioShock 4 and Borderlands 4 are definitely possibilities, there's a reasonable argument to me made for a new Mafia, Civilization, or XCOM game as well. Only time - and Geoff Keighley - will tell.

Meanwhile Judas, the new game from the BioShock creator, looks more like BioShock than ever.