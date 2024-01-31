Judas, the new game from the BioShock creator, looks more like BioShock than ever

If you showed me the new trailer for Judas – the game from BioShock creator Ken Levine's new studio – totally out of context, I would probably tell you it looks a whole lot like BioShock. This was also the case over a year ago, so its appearance at tonight's PlayStation State of Play live show arguably hasn't told us all that much, but new gameplay footage slipped into the game's fresh story trailer really drives the overlap home – in a good way, I think.

Judas' latest showcase opens with a heady, psychological monologue that's doing everything it can to avoid saying "would you kindly." In a matter of moments, we're back in hallways mowing down robots and sycophants with a gun in one hand and elemental powers in the other. There's even a gruesome close-up shot of our hands getting fried. It's like we never left ol' Rapture.

This Judas trailer only confirms that it is "in development" for PS5, with no mention of a release date or window. It's also coming to PC and Xbox, for the record.

This story is developing...