BioShock creator's new game is called Judas, and it looks a lot like BioShock

Ghost Story Games, the studio co-founded by BioShock creator Ken Levine, has revealed its debut title, the narrative-driven single-player shooter Judas.

Ghost Story Games took to the stage during The Game Awards 2022 to show off the first trailer for Judas, and it looks like a very faithful follow-up to the BioShock series, with creepy robots and a protagonist struggling to survive a bleak situation. And yet, while it undoubtedly bears a resemblance to BioShock, Ghost Story Games says it's set in a whole new universe and stars new characters.

"We founded Ghost Story Games to build upon the legacy of System Shock 2, BioShock, and BioShock Infinite," said Levine, who serves as creative director on Judas. "With Judas, we've created an entirely new world and set of characters while exploring different approaches to single-player, narrative first-person shooters."

If you remember - and I don't blame you if you don't - Ghost Story Games parent company Take-Two Interactive filed a trademark for Judas way back in 2016, when the studio was still called Irrational Games. If you're rightfully wondering just what the heck happened to push the game's reveal back all the way to the year of our lord 2022, a Bloomberg report (opens in new tab) from January described a game going through "development hell." For those reasons, it seems a minor miracle that we're seeing the first official trailer for Judas tonight.

There's no release date for Judas just yet, but it's been confirmed for release on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

