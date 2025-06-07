Crisol: Theater of Idols is a game so bloody you're literally loading your guns with the stuff
I hope you're not uncomfortable with needles...
Murderous animatronic saints, dark steampunk magic, and shotguns literally loaded with fresh blood make up the trailer for Crisol: Theater of Idols, an upcoming game from Blumhouse that just got a new trailer as part of the Future Games Show.
Needless to say, it's probably one of the most evocative trailers we've seen in a while, an apparent mix of Bioshock, Bloodborne and Blasphemous (alliteration not intended). A horror FPS set in an alternate history of Spain that mixes in religion, folklore and mythology, players will play as Gabriel, a soldier whose blood is his weapon... though clearly not a weapon that should be used too much.
Perhaps one the most memorable (and terrifying) elements in the trailer are the aforementioned animatronics of what appear to be biblical saints straight out of a stained glass window. Horror games in recent years have been delighted to milk the unintentionally terrifying quality of mechanized attractions for all they're worth for years now, but filtering these twitching puppets through the aesthetics of old timey religious horror... Well, it's certainly effective, and I'd personally be more than willing to donate a quart or two of my own personal juice to provide ammo against these monstrosities.
Crisol is planned to release at some point in 2025 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. For more up-to-date info about the game and its ongoing development, you can check out Publisher Blumhouse Game's social media channels on BlueSky and X.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.
