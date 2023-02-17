Civilization 7 is in development at Firaxis

A new game in the Sid Meier’s Civilization is officially in development at Firaxis.

Earlier today on February 17, a press release from parent company 2K announced the new venture at the studio. The next mainline entry in the Sid Meier’s Civilization franchise is finally in development at Firaxis.

Heather Hazen is now the studio head at Firaxis, taking over after previous studio head Steve Martin's departure was announced today alongside creative director Jake Solomon leaving the company. "I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to carry on the studio’s storied legacy, beginning with the announcement that Firaxis is in development on the next iteration of the legendary Civilization franchise," Hazen writes in the press release.

Elsewhere in the press release, Hazen writes about taking the "Civilization franchise to exciting new heights." Right now there aren't any concrete details about the new strategy sequel, such as a projected release date or platforms, and it's likely still very early on in development, given Firaxis just recently shipped Marvel's Midnight Suns late in 2022, and are still hard at work on DLC for the game.

It's been over six years at this point since Civilization 6 first launched back in 2016. While the sequel first launched on PC exclusively, it later became available on just about every platform under the sun, arriving on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch systems, as well as a mobile port, which was outsourced to developer Aspyr Media (who reportedly ran into trouble last year developing the Knights of the Old Republic remake).

Right now though, Firaxis remains committed to putting out DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns, with Venom joining the star-studded Marvel roster next week on February 23.

