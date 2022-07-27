Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake delayed indefinitely, report says

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is reportedly in “serious trouble” and has been delayed indefinitely.

That’s according to a new report from Bloomberg (opens in new tab), speaking to people familiar with the ongoing development of the remake at Aspyr Media. Throughout July, according to the report, studio heads have been meeting with employees to inform them that the Knights of the Old Republic remake is effectively on hold. This is reportedly so that the studio can search for "new contracts and development opportunities."

In late June, Aspyr Media reportedly presented Sony and LucasFilm with a vertical slice of the remake to represent their vision of the final project. In the meetings the following month, studio heads told employees that the vertical slice "wasn't where they wanted it to be" and that two studio heads, design director Brad Prince and art director Jason Minor, had both been fired from the company.

Ultimately, the fate of the Knights of the Old Republic remake remains unclear, according to the new report. It's claimed that Aspyr Media originally wanted to release the remake, announced in September 2021, by the end of 2022. Employees speaking as part of the report now believe that a more realistic release window is at some point in 2025.

There's also a belief that developer Saber, who was collaborating with Aspyr Media on the remake project, now might take over the game completely. The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is still slated to be a PS5 console launch exclusive, but we'll have to wait and see any further details about its ongoing development troubles.

See what else we're looking forward to with our guide to upcoming PS5 games.