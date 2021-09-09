Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is a PS5 console launch exclusive

The newly announced Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake will be a PS5 console launch exclusive, but it's also headed to PC.

Aspyr, Lucasfilm Games, and Sony clarified the game's target platforms in a press release. The return of KOTOR will start on PS5 and PC but seemingly expand to other platforms, namely Xbox Series X, once its unspecified exclusivity window is over. The fact that it's been dubbed a "console launch exclusive" suggests that its timed exclusivity won't last terribly long, but all we can do is estimate for now as additional platforms and versions haven't been announced.

In a post-show interview following today's big PlayStation Showcase, Aspyr lead producer Ryan Treadwell described the Knights of the Old Republic Remake as a ground-up rebuild that remains "authentic to what players loved about the original game." Treadwell also confirmed that some members of the game's original development team will return to help guide the remake. Additionally, Aspyr has enlisted the help of other industry and RPG veterans to staff up for the hefty project.

"We want to honor that original story and make it as impactful for players today," Treadwell says. "In terms of the visuals, we have an opportunity to present this at a much higher level of fidelity than was possible in the past."

Unsurprisingly given the CG nature of today's reveal, Treadwell added that "it will be some time before we're ready to show more," so don't expect a gameplay deep-dive on the remake next month or anything like that. Still, I reckon KOTOR fans will happily chew on this announcement for some time.

Catch up on everything announced that the PlayStation Showcase.