Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake coming to PS5

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is a new version of the RPG classic, coming from Lucasfilm Games and Aspyr.

The new title was officially announced at the PlayStation Showcase 2021 event, with a brief teaser trailer featuring narration from someone who sounds very much like deuteragonist Bastila Shan. She warns of a powerful Sith lord, and we soon see our first look at one of the remake's characters: Darth Revan who - spoiler warning for the original story from 2003 - is also your customizable protagonist.

"Peace is a lie. That is what the Sith believe," the voice narrates. "They promise power. Now, they wield it. We face the greatest Sith in generations. They must be stopped."

The reveal of the remake lines up with rumors that previously circulated of Aspyr's next project being a full-on KOTOR remake. The studio has previously worked on remasters for a range of Star Wars games, including Star Wars: Episode 1 - Racer and Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast, but the fact that this game is specifically being billed as a remake rather than a remaster implies it may be more of an extensive update than Aspyr's previous work.

We'll just have to wait and see - aside from that quick teaser of Revan looking sinister as ever, the trailer doesn't give us much to work on for now. Knights of the Old Republic is still one of the best Star Wars games ever made, so Aspyr certainly has a momentous task ahead of it either way.

See what else we're looking forward to with our guide to upcoming PS5 games.