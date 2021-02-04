Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake seemingly confirmed by insider

A remake of the legendary Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic games is rumored to be in the works at Aspyr Media.

While rumors of a Knights of the Old Republic remake are nothing new, credible leaker and Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier has teased some information which could point towards this long-held speculation becoming a reality.

A post on Reset Era saw Schereir comment on speculation about Aspyr's recent acquisition by the Embracer Group.

Aspyr, who has previously handled various Star Wars ports – including a mobile port of KOTOR 1 and 2 – is also working on an rumoured unannounced AAA million-dollar title, which some believe could be something to do with Star Wars.

However, none of this has been confirmed yet. Schreier seemed to agree with this speculation, responding to the thread by saying, “Hmm!”. One thing we do know for sure is that Aspyr has recently hired a bunch of BioWare veterans.

During a recent stream, Aspry Media explained that, among other things, it is working on a project based on a pre-existing IP; further churning the rumor mill.

While this could easily be dismissed as wild speculation, it does seem possible that we could see Aspyr remaking or re-imagining Knights of the Old Republic and creating it from the ground up - just like what Bluepoint did with FromSoft's Demon's Souls on the PS5 and Team Ico's Shadow of the Colossus remake - considering their recent history with the franchise.

For years now the internet has been rife with rumours, hope, and speculation that we'd all someday be graced with either a brand new KOTOR game or, at the very least, a remake of the two beloved RPGs from the early 2000s.

The Star Wars galaxy was an extremely different-looking place in 2003 when KOTOR first came out, and thanks to Disney now owning the franchise a lot of things have been retconned or tacked on to the original canon.

For the most part, the lore established in Knights of the Old Republic seems to have been left alone, with references to key characters from KOTOR like Revan being found in The Rise of Skywalker.

Due to the involvement of Aspyr working on so many Star Wars games and successfully bringing them over to mobile devices and even the Nintendo Switch, it doesn't seem like too much of a stretch to believe it would be trusted with bringing this beloved IP to current-gen consoles.

Where, and if, Lucasfilm Games will fit into all of this, however, remains unknown.

Schreier was fanning the flames of speculation of a KOTOR remake in January as well, saying that "Nobody's going to guess" who will be in charge of remaking these games. All we can do is wait with bated breath that one day we'll return to the glorious world of KOTOR.

Itching for some more Star Wars games? EA has announced it is going to keep making them!