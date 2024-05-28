Resident Evil Zero and Code Veronica remakes are reportedly in development as Capcom continues its horror remake streak

Capcom's Resident Evil remakes will continue with Resident Evil Zero and Code Veronica.

At first, leakers started circulating rumors that some of Capcom's next Resident Evil projects were remakes of Zero and Code Veronica. Now, IGN has corroborated these claims as accurate, reporting that Capcom will remake both the 2000 and 2002 games as part of its upcoming slate.

Code Veronica was the first of the two older Resident Evil games to originally release, arriving for the Dreamcast in 2000. It teamed up both Chris and Claire Redfield for a brand new adventure on a remote island, and you can go back and experience Code Veronica's remaster on both PS4 and Xbox One right now.

Resident Evil Zero, meanwhile, launched just two years later, in 2002, for the GameCube. The prequel to the original Resident Evil introduced two brand new characters: police officer Rebecca Chambers and felon Billy Coen, as the two find themselves on a train overrun with the undead.

As someone who's been delving through Capcom's history over the last few years, Resident Evil Zero is definitely the easier game to play, and it's the slightly older Code Veronica that's in more need of a remake right now. Today's report is a good thing, in my books - Capcom's delving further back into its history to make older, lesser-known Resident Evil games, rather than simply proceeding with remaking the next numerical Resident Evil game.

Right now, there isn't a release date - or window - reported for either of the two Resident Evil remakes.

