Alan Wake 2 will get free DLC and two full expansions

Alan Wake 2 will get two post-launch expansions, both of which will be paid for.

Remedy has debuted a new Alan Wake 2 trailer, announcing the sequel's release date as October 17. The developer has also published a new FAQ to supplement the trailer, revealing that Alan Wake 2 will get two rounds of DLC after launch.

"We will be supporting Alan Wake 2 post-launch with both free content as well as two paid expansions. The expansions are called Night Springs and the Lake House, but that's all we are going to tell you about them. For now," the blog post reads, ending on the promise of a reveal soon.

It's tough to glean anything from the DLC info there, but we can tell that Alan Wake 2 will also get free DLC in addition to the expansions. Look for smaller aspects to be included in this free DLC, like new outfits for characters or even different weapon skins.

Considering there's now less than half a year to go until Alan Wake 2 is out in the wild across, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S systems, we're betting Remedy will reveal details of the new DLC sooner rather than later.

Elsewhere in the FAQ post, Remedy revealed you don't need to play Alan Wake or Control before Alan Wake 2. Although this is a sequel that expands upon Remedy's shared in-game world, you don't need to be familiar with Wake's past escapades, or Jessie Faden's adventures at the paranormal bureau.

